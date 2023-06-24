Texas artist brings exhibit to Navasota art museum

Pink Blanket by Sarah Gomez showcases people in her life that make her feel seen.(KBTX)
By McKenzie Farmer
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Sarah Gomez, a Dallas based artist debuted her work at The Horlock House Art Galley and Museum Friday in Navasota.

The paintings showcase people doing everyday things and the people you see in them include herself, her best friend, and her girlfriend.

Gomez said her “inspiration was the feeling of never being seen by the new people that you meet.”

She hopes that people see her vision in her art and they take away the message she is trying to portray.

The “Pink Blanket” exhibit will be on display at the museum until August 14, 2023.

