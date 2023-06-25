Athletes, spectators endure the heat at 7 on 7 tournament

By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas State 7 on 7 Championship tournament brought in thousands of visitors to the city of College Station.

As the tournament started on Thursday, city officials made sure everyone was staying cool when the days started heating up.

“Safety is our number one concern so there’s hydration stations throughout and tents and those kinds of things,” said Visit College Station Tourism Manager Jeremiah Cook.

Free water and sports drinks were also given out to spectators.

The tournament ended on Saturday but College Station says they are preparing to host another 7 on 7 tournament Sunday.

