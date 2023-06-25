Bee populaton looking hopeful thanks to recent weather

By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 24, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 2023 looks promising for bees after a rough couple of years of unfavorable weather.

The species was hurt in 2021 by the winter storm and again in 2022 due to months of drought.

“There was no honey flow practically. A lot of beekeepers could not collect any honey for commercial purposes,” said Juliana Rangel from the Texas A&M Department of Entomology.

Thanks to springtime rain bees have been thriving so far.

“We had some early spring rain that is now heading out to help the blooming plants that we have in the area,” said Rangel.

If there is one concern beekeepers are experiencing, it is producing honey.

The staffs at Prime Bees in College Station and Beeweaver in Navasota expressed concern that the rain could be washing away important nectaries in flowers that bees need to forage.

