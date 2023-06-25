Bryan man killed, 14-year-old hurt in 18-wheeler crash in Robertson County

By Heather Kovar
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mumford, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers out of Robertson County are investigating a one-vehicle fatality. They say the 33-year-old driver was killed and a 14-year-old male passenger was taken to the hospital.

Troopers say it happened around 9:35 Saturday morning on FM 50 in Mumford. Jimmy Gonzalez of Bryan was pronounced dead on the scene by Robertson County Justice of the Peace, Fredrick Webber.

They say the preliminary investigation reveals a 2007 Western Star 18-wheeler was traveling southbound at an unsafe speed for a curve in the roadway, overturned and struck the railroad berm.

There is no word on the condition of the 14-year-old, other than he was treated for his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

