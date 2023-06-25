College Station ISD present 2023 bond proposals to school board

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station ISD school board now knows what the proposed bonds for 2023 are and how much they will cost.

During Tuesday’s board meeting CSISD Director of Communications Chuck Glenewinkel and Chief Financial Officer Amy Drozd presented the board with the bonds which included districtwide safety, middle school athletic field renovations, starting phase two of College Station High School’s additions and renovations and more.

“At our schools we have 500 and 21 hundred kids going in and out of doors every day, walking the halls every day, using the restrooms every day, and over the course of time things get old and things get used,” said Glenewinkel.

The next steps are for the CSISD school board to approve the proposed bonds so they can be placed on November’s ballot.

If you want to watch Tuesday’s school board meeting you can click on the video below.

