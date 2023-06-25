From The Ground Up: Buying meat from farmers, ranchers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are more ways to get your meat other than buying it from the grocery store or going to a butcher.

While those options may be the most popular, you can also buy meat directly from the rancher.

“If you want to know more, you want that story, you want that romance of the ranch and what comes and where it came from, buy directly from the rancher and you can support those ranchers,” said Texas A&M AgriLife Beef Cattle Specialist Jason Cleere.

Cleere also says that the quality of the meat you get from the store is about the same as when you would get it straight from the farm.

“When we think about quality and beef, we often tie that to taste, but also tenderness. You can get beef straight off the ranch that may not have much marbling in it and maybe tough, just like you could if you went to the grocery store.”

