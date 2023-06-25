Human remains found in California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared 5 months ago

FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy,...
FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 3, 2019. Authorities say the latest search for missing actor Julian Sands on Southern California's massive Mount Baldy was unsuccessful. Sands was reported missing in January 2023 after setting out to hike on Mount Baldy, which rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles and was pounded by severe winter storms.(Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Hikers found human remains Saturday in a Southern California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago, authorities said.

The body discovered around 10 a.m. in wilderness near Mount Baldy was transported to the coroner’s office for identification next week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Sands, an avid hiker and mountaineer, was reported missing January 13 after setting out on the peak that rises more than 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) east of Los Angeles. The region was pounded by severe storms during winter.

On Friday, his family released its first statement since Sands’ disappearance.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” the statement said.

Sands, a 65-year-old British-born actor best known for his role in the 1985 film “A Room With a View,” is married to journalist Evgenia Citkowitz and has three adult children.

A June 17 search for Sands, the eighth organized search since his disappearance, was unsuccessful, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Price Texas A&M defensive ends coach
Texas A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price passed away
Texas Lottery
Grimes County resident claims $3 million on Texas Lottery scratch-off
What’s The Buzz is moving into the space currently occupied by The Village, which is...
Exclusive: The Village, What’s The Buzz Coffee announce moves in downtown Bryan
The Texas Department of Transportation announced a traffic change impacting FM 2818 and FM 2154...
FM 2818 ramp closure in College Station to last several months
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
TDCJ confirms two officers were assaulted by an inmate

Latest News

College Station ISD present 2023 bond proposals to school board
College Station ISD present 2023 bond proposals to school board
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russia says Wagner Group’s leader will move to Belarus after his rebellious march challenged Putin
2023 is looking promising for bees after a rough couple of years of unfavorable weather.
Bee populaton looking hopeful thanks to recent weather
May is beef month! The Missouri Beef Council Industry has a top sirloin steak kebab recipe just...
From The Ground Up: Buying meat from farmers, ranchers