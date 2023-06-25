NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport

Officials are investigating the death of an airline ground crew member, who was reportedly caught in a plane engine. (KENS, Michael Braun via CNN)
By KENS Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:03 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (KENS) - Officials are investigating the death of an airline ground crew member, who was reportedly caught in a plane engine, at the San Antonio International Airport.

As tourist Michael Braun entered a San Antonio airport terminal Saturday morning, it was clear something was very wrong. There was a hazmat crew coming onto the tarmac and a tarp covering something under a plane.

“When I first got there, the entire area inside the terminal where the gates were was in turmoil,” Braun said. “There was a large, gray-blackish tarp. Generally, in those kind of cases, there’s a body underneath it.”

The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its gate around 10:25 p.m. Friday night when an airline ground crew member somehow went into the plane’s engine.

Braun said that was shielded from view as well.

“I could see the plane sitting there and the tarp sitting there and a big cover over the engine,” he said.

The incident happened after the flight arrived from Los Angeles.

Delta says the worker was employed by subcontractor Unifi Aviation. Both companies released statements following the incident.

“We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member’s life in San Antonio. Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” Delta’s statement read.

The company also said it was supporting ongoing investigations.

Unifi said in its statement that an initial investigation determined the incident was unrelated to the company’s operational processes, safety procedures and policies.

The NTSB says it has been in contact with Delta, and they are in the information gathering process.

