Veterans with PTSD gather for cookout

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A group of veterans that struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder met in Bryan Saturday morning for fellowship over food.

The group meets every week to socialize and it is made up of veterans from many different branches of the armed forces who have PTSD.

Donna McLain organized the cookout and is also married to a veteran with PTSD.

McLain says it’s nice that he is able to meet with people who she shares something in common with and can also help each other through their diagnosis.

“They meet once a week and eat together and to have some fun and fellowship for a change without necessarily talking about bad stuff,” McLain said.

The group has been going strong for almost 20 years.

