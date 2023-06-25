Waco firefighter hospitalized after battling large house fires in dangerous heat

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco Fire Department firefighter was sent to the hospital after suffering from heat exhaustion while fighting a large blaze Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 5 p.m. June 25 in the 2300 Block of Colonial Avenue.

According to the fire department, the department battling two structure fires in 100-degree temperatures.

The fire originated in a home, and then spread to a neighboring residence.

Officials said the fire displaced eleven people, including four children. No injuries were reported.

About 35 firefighters responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.