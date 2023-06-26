2022 Brazos County split payment property tax deadline this Friday

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The deadline for Brazos County property owners that chose the split payment option for their 2022 property tax payments is this Friday.

Taxpayers who plan to make the second half split payment of 2022 property taxes in person must arrive at the tax office before 4:30 PM on Friday, June 30.

The tax office says it sees about 350 to 400 customers in its lobby every day, and June 30 is expected to be much busier.

There are things you can do to avoid long lines and wait times.

Taxpayers are encouraged to take advantage of several payment options.

Payment options include:

Website payment: www.brazostax.org (functional with tablets and smartphones)

Phone payment: 1-888-254-4339 (automated-need property info to use)

Drop Box: External – Lane 1 (payment must be dropped by 5:00 PM)

Drop Box: External - Front Door (payment must be dropped by 5:00 PM)

Mail: (US Postal Service postmark determines delivery date)

To make life easier, do a little homework and bring your property information with you. A list of account numbers or copies of your statement goes a long way toward speeding up the process and assuring that you will not be surprised with a delinquent notice later, according to the tax office.

The Brazos County Tax Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The tax office is at 4151 County Park Ct. in Bryan, Texas. For information, call 979-775-9930.

