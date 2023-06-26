Ancient Mayan city discovered in southern Mexico

A team of researchers discovered 123 acres of an ancient Mayan City in the southeastern jungle...
A team of researchers discovered 123 acres of an ancient Mayan City in the southeastern jungle of Mexico.(Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Explorers in Mexico discovered an ancient Mayan city in the country’s southeastern jungle.

Researchers with the Institute of Anthropology and History of Mexico said the site was called Ocomtún which translates to “Stone Column” in Yucatec Mayan. The site got its name due to the number of cylindrical rock posts scattered throughout the ancient settlement.

A team of researchers discovered 123 acres of an ancient Mayan city in the southeastern jungle...
A team of researchers discovered 123 acres of an ancient Mayan city in the southeastern jungle of Mexico.(Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History)

The expedition’s archaeologist explained that the monument covers more than 123 acres in the Balamkú ecological reserve.

The expert said it was an important center during the classical period, which was from 250 to 1000 A.D., but suffered alterations during the Terminal Classic period, which took place from 800 to 1000 A.D.

A team of researchers discovered 123 acres of an ancient Mayan city in the southeastern jungle...
A team of researchers discovered 123 acres of an ancient Mayan city in the southeastern jungle of Mexico.(Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History)

The finding was made within the framework of the project “Expanding the archaeological panorama of the Mayan Central Lowlands.” The initiative aims to expand the knowledge of a vast area unknown to archaeology.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Bryan man killed, 14-year-old hurt in 18-wheeler crash in Robertson County
A victim told KBTX $11,000 was stolen from his truck back in May.
Jugging victims spread the word about recent crimes
As the tournament started on Thursday, city officials made sure everyone was staying cool when...
Athletes, spectators endure the heat at 7 on 7 tournament
Terry Price Texas A&M defensive ends coach
Texas A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price passed away
Officials say a 31-year-old Florida man and his 14-year-old stepson died after hiking the...
Man and stepson, 14, die after hiking in extreme heat in Texas national park

Latest News

Wish Upon a Butterfly
Watch monarch butterflies soar at the 11th Annual Wish Upon a Butterfly fundraiser
Food supplies from the Brazos Valley Food Bank.
House Bill 1287 opens up Texan eligibility for food stamps
FILE - Noah Reich, left, and David Maldonado, the Los Angeles co-founders of Classroom of...
Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club mass killer gets life in prison, victim says ‘devil awaits’ defendant
Somalian pilgrims prepare for a selfie in front of the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand...
Hajj pilgrimage starts in Saudi Arabia, with 2 million expected after lifting of COVID measures
Decorate your kids, pets, bikes, trikes, and golf carts to watch or walk in the parade.
College Station neighborhood hosts Independence Day parade