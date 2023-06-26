Brazos Commissioners provide update on ARPA funding

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners held a workshop Monday to discuss plans on how to spend the funds they acquired from the American Rescue Plan Act (APRA).

The American Rescue Plan Act was established during the COVID-19 pandemic and was created to aid in public health and economic recovery. Brazos County has received a total of $44,521,550 from the federal government. APRA funds must be allocated by December 31, 2024, and spent by December 31, 2026.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said with the number of projects the county has coming up, it should be able to utilize the total amount provided by the federal government.

“It’s not allocated place held by any particular projects,” Peters said. “With the cost of construction, I suspect that it will be all used up by the time it has to go back to the federal government.”

The presentation showed that over half of the funding, $24 million, would be put towards the construction of a medical examiner’s office.

“We’ve been talking about that since 2014 for sure,” Precinct 3 Commissioner, Nancy Berry said. “The medical examiner’s office is something that we need. This money from the federal government is really terrific and will be able to fund the project completely.”

Precinct 2 Commissioner Chuck Konderla said he is not sure when the medical examiner’s office would have been possible if not for ARPA funds.

“It’s a needed thing in this area and not just for Brazos County,” Konderla said. “You can partner with your council of government partners and utilize that facility together. We can offset a lot of those costs, the salary of medical examiners, the staff with our partners with the council of governments.”

Other projects included renovations to the old BISD administration building, funding for a senior care program, security for Scotty’s House, a child advocacy center, air purification for the county jail, and more.

“We’ve got a request for $100 million worth of expenses,” Peters said. “I felt like we were plugging in enough that it was actually going to cost more than the $ 44 million that we had, so we eliminated a lot of projects and the court decided these were the ones we would focus on.”

The county has allocated $1 million for a broadband study to examine the overall broadband service in the county and determine how many households do not have access.

“I think we can utilize that study to move forward with how we might go after some more of this state and federal money which is going to be available over the next year or two,” Peters said.

Throughout the ongoing process, there have been many “placeholders.” Peters said this was because the Commissioners Court has been unsure of what the money will ultimately go towards when the deadline of December 2024 hits.

“We found you have to comply with the federal ARPA grant fund rules, and it took them a long time for them to settle those things out,” Peters said. “Then you have to comply with state law and the rules that we comply with. The medical examiner’s office is where half the money is going, so that where we really spent our time.”

With the current budget, there will be over $7 million dollars still available, however, it is subject to change.

“If some of these items that we allocated funds to if those things come in less expensive than what we thought they might be, although with this inflationary economy, I doubt that will happen, but being able to move those extra funds potential to salary that you spent for the county in previous fiscal year. Having a contingency is needed and we do have that,” Koderla said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.