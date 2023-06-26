Bryan man charged for firing gun into neighbor’s apartment

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is charged with firing a gun into his neighbor’s apartment following a dispute on Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex.

Levernice Morgan II, 25, is charged with Deadly Conduct by Discharging Firearm and Criminal Mischief after police say he fired multiple rounds of the gun from an upstairs apartment into the apartment directly below.

The incident happened at the Saddlewood apartments in the 3600 block of Wellborn Road in Bryan.

After speaking with witnesses and those involved, police determined Morgan was involved in a physical confrontation that stemmed from a dispute over missing keys with the neighbors who lived downstairs. During the disturbance, Morgan retreated to the upstairs apartment, grabbed his girlfriend’s gun, and discharged the firearm multiple times into the living room floor.

Police say there were bullet holes visible in the ceiling of the apartment downstairs.

Nobody was injured.

Morgan was charged with deadly conduct for firing the gun and criminal mischief for also punching a wooden fence on the property.

His bonds total $52,000.

The incident comes just days after another dispute between neighbors in College Station left two people dead.

