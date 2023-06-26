Bryan Police investigating “suspicious death”

Bryan Police are investigating a “suspicious death” Monday morning in the 1200 block of Texas Ave
Bryan Police are investigating a “suspicious death” Monday morning in the 1200 block of Texas Ave
Bryan Police are investigating a “suspicious death” Monday morning in the 1200 block of Texas Ave(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating a “suspicious death” Monday morning in the 1200 block of Texas Ave.

The public is being asked to avoid the area, according to a tweet from the department.

Our KBTX crews on scene say police tape is up blocking entry into the industrial buildings.

We are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story, stay with KBTX for the latest.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Bryan man killed, 14-year-old hurt in 18-wheeler crash in Robertson County
A victim told KBTX $11,000 was stolen from his truck back in May.
Jugging victims spread the word about recent crimes
As the tournament started on Thursday, city officials made sure everyone was staying cool when...
Athletes, spectators endure the heat at 7 on 7 tournament
Terry Price Texas A&M defensive ends coach
Texas A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price passed away
Officials say a 31-year-old Florida man and his 14-year-old stepson died after hiking the...
Man and stepson, 14, die after hiking in extreme heat in Texas national park

Latest News

Camp Dreamcatcher is held by the McClane Children’s Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple,...
Camp Dreamcatcher makes a stop in Caldwell on their way to summer camp
A victim told KBTX $11,000 was stolen from his truck back in May.
Jugging victims spread the word about recent crimes
Sunday Evening Weather Update - June 25
Fatal crash generic
Bryan man killed, 14-year-old hurt in 18-wheeler crash in Robertson County