Bryan Police investigating “suspicious death”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating a “suspicious death” Monday morning in the 1200 block of Texas Ave.

The public is being asked to avoid the area, according to a tweet from the department.

Officers are in the 1200 block of South Texas Avenue investigating a suspicious death. Please avoid the area. There is no threat to the public at this time. pic.twitter.com/8m6PNBfhlo — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) June 26, 2023

Our KBTX crews on scene say police tape is up blocking entry into the industrial buildings.

We are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story, stay with KBTX for the latest.

