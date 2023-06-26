Bryan Police investigating “suspicious death”
Bryan Police are investigating a “suspicious death” Monday morning in the 1200 block of Texas Ave
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating a “suspicious death” Monday morning in the 1200 block of Texas Ave.
The public is being asked to avoid the area, according to a tweet from the department.
Officers are in the 1200 block of South Texas Avenue investigating a suspicious death. Please avoid the area. There is no threat to the public at this time. pic.twitter.com/8m6PNBfhlo— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) June 26, 2023
Our KBTX crews on scene say police tape is up blocking entry into the industrial buildings.
We are working to gather more information.
This is a developing story, stay with KBTX for the latest.
