Camp Dreamcatcher makes a stop in Caldwell on their way to summer camp

Camp Dreamcatcher is held by the McClane Children’s Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple, for kids who suffer from cancer and blood disorder diagnosis.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A group of kids made a pit stop in Caldwell Sunday on their way to summer camp.

Counselors and camp leaders say this group, is extra deserving of the fun that was ahead of them. Camp Dreamcatcher is held by the McClane Children’s Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple, for kids who suffer from cancer and blood disorder diagnosis.

The stop in Caldwell is made on their way to camp in Burton, where kids are able to have fun while also receiving the full treatment they need.

This was camp counselor McKinley Ruiz’s first year with the kids and says she couldn’t be happier to be a part of those smiles.

“It’s not all about anybody’s illness or diagnosis. It’s them just being kids and being siblings and being rough with each other and running around and we all forget that they have any sort of diagnosis and it’s very special that they get to come out here and do this,” she said.

Not only do the kids suffering from a diagnosis get to go, but their siblings as well. The pit stop in Caldwell was all hands on deck from the local booster club and multiple law enforcement agencies who helped host games and a special escort through town.

