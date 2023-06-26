College Station neighborhood hosts Independence Day parade

By Crystal Galny
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Foxfire neighborhood in College Station is getting ready for its 16th annual 4th of July Parade.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4 at Triangle Park on Foxfire Drive with the Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem, greetings from the Mayor of College Station and recognition of Veterans in attendance.

The parade around the Triangle follows at 9 a.m.

Decorate your kids, pets, bikes, trikes and golf carts to watch or walk in the parade. After the parade, there will be light refreshments and the opportunity to climb on a fire truck or visit with police.

While the parade is hosted by the Foxfire HOA, everyone in the community is invited to join in the festivities.

