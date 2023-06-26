Cross Country camp in Caldwell attracts runners from all over the state

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While most of us are seeking refuge from the Texas heat this summer, high schooler’s from all across the state are making their way to Caldwell to get better at their sport.

Just after 9 a.m. dozens of high schoolers return from running miles in the Texas sun.

“Some of them probably put in 8 miles this morning, that’s not normal and we like that,” said Rob Ondrasek, owner of Top Tier Training camps.

For the last 15 years Top Tier Training camps has hosted cross country runners from all over the state.

“We moved down here to be back with family in 2008 and got the idea to do something around here for central Texas kids. … It’s a place for kids to go, a place where kids can get better, and learn more about themselves and about the sport,” exclaimed Ondrasek.

This isn’t your normal summer camp, it pushes you to your limit, including spending the night in tree houses.

“We are like roughing it out but that is definitely part of the process, part of the experience about what makes it so great,” said first year camper from A&M Consolidated, Ben Moran. “The tree houses, yeah it is uncomfortable, there is bugs, insects all of that stuff but the comradery with your teammates just makes it worth it.”

Top Tier focuses on maximizes each runners physical and mental potential while having fun.

“This camp really teaches you about running,” said Flower Mound’s Amy Cheverton. “What you can improve, get better, to have the right mindset but that’s where lots of people fail because running is such a mentally taxing sport. It just pushes you to be your best version.”

“You are really just trying to push yourself past your mental boundaries and the more that you can do that in other aspects of your life, the better off you’ll be at the cross country course,” said Moran.

Ondrasek and his family will host four camps this summer ranging from 25 to 70 kids per session.

“It’s a lot but it’s a lot of fun especially when you see their faces after they do things they didn’t think they could do,” said Ondrasek.

The unique atmosphere and training keeps kids coming back.

“I love the environment and the atmosphere and the people here, it was lots of fun,” exclaimed Cheverton.

Top Tier has two more sessions this July.

