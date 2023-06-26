House Bill 1287 opens up Texan eligibility for food stamps

Food supplies from the Brazos Valley Food Bank.
Food supplies from the Brazos Valley Food Bank.(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott signed into law earlier this month a bill enabling more Texans to qualify for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The requirements were recently changed following House Bill 1287 that raised the disqualifying value of applicants vehicles.

The SNAP Vehicle Asset Test recently required applicants vehicles to cost no more than $15,000, this will increase to $22,500 for the primary vehicle.

“Selling it doesn’t necessarily make sense,” said Shannon Avila, Program Director of the Brazos Valley Food Bank. “Bumping that value up allows folks to keep their car, to go to work, or to find work and also qualify for SNAP.”

The change will go into effect on September 1st.

