Jugging victims spread the word about recent crimes

A victim told KBTX $11,000 was stolen from his truck back in May.
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A growing crime in Houston has recently been seen in Bryan College Station.

It seems like a new crime in the area, but within just days, two victims contacted KBTX about a new trend to the area called jugging.

This is when perpetrators will follow a victim from the bank and break into cars or rob the victim, stealing recently acquired cash.

“I had never heard that term before but [police] told me that it happened several times in the area recently. And so I just wanted to get the story out and let other people know,” one victim said. “They didn’t know how much money I had. They had no way of knowing so they would have hit me for $500, $1,000 they didn’t care. They just had a good day when they got me.”

The victim chose to remain anonymous. But, he told KBTX $11,000 was stolen from his truck back in May.

“I made a couple of cash withdrawals. I stopped by a friend’s house on the way home. When I pulled in I got out of the truck and locked my door. I was inside the residents maybe 4 or 5 minutes,” he said. “When I come back out, I got in the truck and my door was not locked anymore. So I instantly thought maybe I should look in the middle console where I had the cash and sure enough. It was gone.”

One Bryan woman reached out to KBTX Friday after a similar incident happened to her. This time, her purse was stolen containing cash, a social security card and even pictures of her children.

Both victims told KBTX they just want others to be aware. Reports in Houston show this is a growing trend over the past few years.

