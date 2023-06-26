‘Kickoff to Great Futures’ with the Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Join the Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley for their upcoming event, Kickoff to Great Futures, benefiting the Caldwell campus.

100% of proceeds from ticket and auction sales for this event will be used locally to support the Caldwell Campus’ mission of ensuring youth of all backgrounds develop the qualities needed to become responsible citizens and leaders of our community and nation.

The event is happening on Saturday, August 19 from 6 pm to 10 pm at the Burleson County Expo Center.

Guests can expect a delicious dinner, desserts, a fun photo booth, and, of course, an engaging live and silent auction.

You can purchase table sponsorships and individual tickets on the BGCBV website here.

If you would like to donate an item or gift card for the silent auction, email mwiggins@bgcbv.org or mtrevino@bgcbv.org.

