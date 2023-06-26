Local business partnering with Still Creek Ranch to restore homes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Want to help preserve the legacy of Still Creek Ranch?

You’re in luck. Your donations can help with maintenance costs of their boys, girls and staff homes for another 30 years.

Jennifer Schoepflin, Owner and Operator of That 1 Painter Bryan - College Station, says Still Creek Ranch Executive Director, James Inmon, invited her out to do a quote for the six residential homes on the ranch.

“While I was out there, I noticed that I was seeing all of the children’s homes, but the Executive Director’s home in and of itself was needing some tender love and care as well,” she explained. “As part of 1 Painter, what we do is choose a home of someone in the community to give back to, so James is who we have chosen this time.”

So far, 1 Painter has completed two of the homes, but there are still four more homes they’re hoping to paint and restore.

Schoepflin says she was excited to come back to the BCS community and give back.

“When I got this opportunity, I couldn’t wait to be back and help the community,” she said.

