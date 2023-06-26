Midway teacher saves student from choking on final week of school

Photo of Jennifer Davis, second grade teacher at Chapel Park Elementary School, and her student...
Photo of Jennifer Davis, second grade teacher at Chapel Park Elementary School, and her student second grader Brianna Martinez.(Midway ISD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MIDWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A teacher from Midway Independent School District saved one of her students from choking on the last week of school.

Jennifer Davis, a second-grade teacher at Chapel Park Elementary School, was getting her class ready for a picnic lunch when Brianna Martinez, one of her students, started choking on a grape.

Briann came up to Davis with wide eyes and her hands shaking.

“I dropped my water bottle and went around behind her so I could do the Heimlich, which I’ve never had to do before,” Davis said. “I was calling out for help while doing the maneuver as there were some other teachers at a nearby table who I knew could help if it wasn’t working.”

Once the other teachers came to help, the grape was already out.

Brianna walked away only having a scratchy throat and feeling a little dizzy. Davis’s calm demeanor helped keep Brianna calm during a hectic situation.

Davis was recognized at the Midway ISD Board of Trustees with the Midway Extra Mile Hero Award last Tuesday. Brianna and her mom made sure they were there to help honor their hero.

“I am forever grateful for her,” Brianna’s mom Jessica Martinez said. “I don’t want to think about what could have happened if Jennifer had not been there.”

