Project Unity, Brazos County Health District offering free HIV testing

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s important to know your status.

Project Unity and the Brazos County Health District are teaming up to offer free HIV rapid testing on Tuesday, June 27.

Lauren Trejo with Project Unity says about 1 in 7 people are living with HIV and are unaware of it.

“We’re trying to raise awareness in our community by offering this free testing,” she said.

Along with HIV testing, the Sexual Wellness Clinic is offering more services at the Plan While You Can event.

From 10 am to 3 pm at the Brazos County Health District, you can receive free HIV testing, mosquito prevention, advice on protecting yourself from the heat, and more.

Trejo says anyone who is not already living with HIV or AIDS is welcome to attend the event and receive a rapid test.

“We have plenty of resources, everything available, if someone should test positive. We want them to know that there are direct resources right here in our county,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.