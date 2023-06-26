SEC Reveals Aggie Hoops’ 2024 Conference Slate

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jun. 26, 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – More than half of the SEC opponents coming to Reed Arena in 2024 earned spots in the 2023 NCAA Tournament field as the Southeastern Conference released each league member’s home and away opponents for the upcoming men’s basketball season.

2023 NCAA Tournament teams coming to Aggieland next spring are Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri and Tennessee. Rounding out the Aggies’ 2024 SEC home slate are Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

Texas A&M’s 18-game SEC schedule features nine home games and nine road games, with the Aggies facing eight schools once and five schools twice. The road schedule, which also features five NCAA Tournament teams, includes trips to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Texas A&M’s “mirror opponents” are Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee. Dates, times and television information for the 2023-24 SEC schedule will be released at a later date. The Maroon & White’s complete non-conference schedule will be released once it is finalized.

Ticket packages for new season ticket purchasers are available now via the 12thManFoundation.com, while the renewal period for current season ticket holders runs from July 11 to July 31.

Texas A&M’s 2024 SEC Opponents

Home

Arkansas

Florida

Kentucky

LSU

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Tennessee

Road

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Georgia

LSU

Ole Miss

Missouri

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

