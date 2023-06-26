Taylor Added to Aggie Coaching Staff

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team filled an assistant coach vacancy by adding former California Baptist associate head coach Seth Taylor, Aggie skipper G Guerrieri announced Monday. He begins his duties with the Aggies on July 1.

“Seth is a big addition to our team,” Guerrieri said. “He brings a wealth of experience to Aggieland as a high-level evaluator, recruiter and coach. I have a great deal of respect for what Seth and head coach Kristen St. Clair have accomplished at Cal Baptist, building a phenomenal program in talent-rich Southern California. I’m excited about the positive effect Seth will have on our play.”

Taylor served two stints on the CBU coaching staff with the most recent lasting 2015-23. During that span, the Lancers posted a 69-44-21 record while moving from Division II to Division I prior to the 2019 season.

“I’m beyond thrilled to join the Texas A&M soccer staff,” Taylor said. “Aggie soccer has an amazing tradition of excellence both on and off the field that is second to none. I am looking forward to positively impacting the program in any way that I can to help contribute to future success. I want to thank Coach G for giving me the opportunity to be part of a great program and great staff. I can’t wait to get rolling! Gig’em!”

In 2014, Taylor joined the staff at Toledo for a season. The Rockets went toe-to-toe with solid squads, including wins over Ohio State and Xavier, and narrow defeats to Notre Dame and Pitt. He served as an interim coach in spring 2015, leading the Rockets to a 5-0 mark in exhibition play and mentored Colombian National Team player Isabella Echeverri, who competed in the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

In his initial tenure with CBU, Taylor coached three seasons from 2011-13. He helped the team to two PacWest Conference titles and two NCCAA National Championships (’11, ‘12). The Lancers rolled to a 48-9-3 mark over the span, including identical 18-2-1 marks in 2011 and ‘12.

Taylor opened his collegiate coaching career with a two-year stint as an assistant at Ohio Dominican University in Columbus. The Panthers posted a 23-7-6 mark during his time on the staff. The 2009 squad made an appearance in the NAIA Top 25 and the 2010 squad went 11-4-3 in their first season as an NCAA Division II member.

A 2008 graduate of Mount Vernon Nazarene University in central Ohio, he earned a bachelor’s degree in education. Taylor was a four-year starter for the Cougars, twice earning All-America Mideast Conference and National Christian College Athletic Association Academic All-America recognition. He helped MVNU to a third-place finish at the 2017 NCCAA National Tournament.

In May 2011, Taylor added a master’s degree in education from Ohio Dominican.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.