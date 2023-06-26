Treat of the Day: Texas Youth Equine Ambassador Media Training

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Youth Equine Ambassador Candidates recently received media training from News 3′s Rusty Surette on Sunday.

There were 17 candidates that attended the meeting.

High school students from across Texas learned about the importance of local television and how to conduct a mock interview.

The Texas 4-H Equine Ambassador program strives to provide high school aged 4-H members the opportunity to develop and practice advanced leadership skills related to mentoring other youth, and to become advocates for the equine industry in Texas.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.