Watch monarch butterflies soar at the 11th Annual Wish Upon a Butterfly fundraiser

Wish Upon a Butterfly
Wish Upon a Butterfly(KBTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Monarch butterflies will fill the skies again on July 22 at Wish Upon a Butterfly, an annual fundraiser at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History.

This event highlights the monarch, the Texas state insect. This year, festivities begin inside the Museum where guests may make a “wish keepsake” and other butterfly crafts before receiving their purchased butterflies outside for the release.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the butterfly release between 10-10:30 a.m.

One butterfly ticket purchase per family includes admission inside the Museum where visitors may enjoy the observation bee hive, butterfly displays, live music, refreshments, activities, and other Museum exhibits.

Museum staff can also release purchased butterflies upon request.

For more information on how to be a sponsor, or to purchase a butterfly, call 979-776-2195!

