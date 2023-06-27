Aggies Add Transfer Brooke Jeffrey to 2023 Roster

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball head coach Jamie Morrison announced the addition of sophomore transfer Brooke Jeffrey, an outside hitter, to the 2023 roster. She earned three Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week awards during her freshman campaign at Sacred Heart University.

The six-foot-one product from Austin, Texas, made an appearance in all 31 matches for the Pioneers and finished second on the team in kills per set (2.27), third in total kills (250) and fifth in total digs (132) during her debut season.

“We’re extremely excited to add Brooke [Jeffrey] to our squad,” Morrison said. “She will bring great presence to our team and will add strength to our pin attackers. She has a powerful arm and is steady in every skill. She is extremely hungry to continue to grow as a player and person. Our staff and players enjoyed every step of getting to know Brooke and her family through the recruiting process.”

Prior to her time in college, Jeffrey was a standout during her high school and club career. She was named to a trio of First Team All-District Teams from 2019-21, listed on the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Phenom List in 2018 and 2020, while also being selected to the AVCA High School All-Region Team.

