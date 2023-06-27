Aggies Krajicek and Vacherot win championships

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M Tennis Players Austin Krajicek and Valentin Vacherot both picked up professional wins.

Krajicek won the Queens Club Doubles Championships at the grass courts in London. Krajicek and his partner, Ivan Dodig, beat their opponents Jiri Lehecka and Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-7, and 10-3 in a tie break. The Aggie is the No. 1 men’s doubles player in the world and this is his second championship in a row after winning the French Open a few weeks ago.

Vacherot won the ITF France 12A in singles. He beat his opponent, Droguet Titouan, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 in the championship match in Montauban, France.

A couple of great wins for some of our pros over the last few days 🏆 🏆



