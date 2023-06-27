Broadband study presented to Brazos County Commissioners

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners received an update on the state of broadband in the county during a workshop on Monday.

The county had budgeted $1 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to hire CCG Consulting. The consulting firm was hired to examine the broadband needs of the county and what areas are struggling the most. It also looks at the potential cost that it would take to expand broadband throughout the county.

Brazos County Precinct 2 Commissioner Chuck Konderla said the state of Texas had previously told commissioners that only nine households were without broadband access in the county. The study presented on Monday revealed the county was actually approaching 7,000 households without broadband access.

“I would consider that almost a utility at this time,” Konderla said. “You need water, you need electricity and broadband. You conduct school and work from home, so many people work from home. God forbid we have another occasion such as the pandemic, if people were at home they would be able to continue to work and do online classes from there.”

The study broke up Brazos County into five different areas that included North, Northeast, central, West and South, Konderla said.

“I’m very passionate that we get broadband both service at all and service at 120 downloads, upload speeds which are the conditions that are considered satisfactory,” Konderla said.

To meet those broadband requirements the cost would be around $ 75 million.

“I don’t know if we’re going to have $ 75 million dollars worth of grant money come down for this,” Konderla said. “There’s billions of dollars both for Texas from the federal government and $1.5 billion for Texas potentially that are going to be spent, how much of that we receive is something we’re going to have to keep our eye on and then how we act accordingly. "

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said he hopes the study helps the state understand how many people are truly without broadband access.

“I think that will give us a basis to go back to argue with the state and maybe the feds and say the maps aren’t accurate and we need to have Brazos County to be able to apply,” Peters said.

President Joe Biden pledged on Monday that every household in the nation would have access to high-speed internet by 2030. In the announcement, Biden said more than $40 billion would be distributed across the country to places where there’s either no service or slow service.

“We’re hoping to lay fiber and contract with private providers with the grant money that is available now through the federal government and state government,” Nancy Berry said.

Another topic at the workshop was cell service. The subject came up after there were conversations about poor cell service in the county.

“One of the suggestions that we were given today was to work with the FCC about potentially requesting more cell towers to be brought here and that’s something that I definitely guarantee you that the county will be pursuing,” Konderla said.

The county said it has no plan to get into the broadband business and is for the private sector.

