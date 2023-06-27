Bryan ISD announces coaching changes for 2023-2024

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD announces Victor Thomas as the new Head Wrestling Coach for Bryan High School. Coach Thomas is a Bryan High School graduate, class of 2011. While competing for the Vikings, he became the first 4-time District Champion in school history. He also placed in the State tournament twice before being recruited to wrestle for Wayland Baptist University. During his tenure at WBU he would become a 4-time National Qualifier. He obtained All-American honors and landed on the Academic Dean’s List during his senior year of college. Victor graduated in 2016 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Science. Since 2018, Victor has been an assistant wrestling coach at Bryan High School where he has helped lead the Vikings to multiple State Tournament appearances and has had several state placers and numerous state qualifiers.

Bryan ISD announces Dylan Laventure as the next Head Swim Coach of Bryan High School. Originally from San Diego, California, Coach Laventure was a swimming and water polo athlete for more than 10 years and has been coaching for more than six years. He played collegiate water polo at Austin College in North Texas while earning his degree in Business Administration with minor concentrations in Kinesiology and Communications. Among other coaching experiences, Coach Laventure has spent the last two years as Head Coach for the Houston-based Viper Pigeon Water Polo Club. Coach Laventure is eager to be a part of the Bryan community and is looking forward to working with students in the classroom and athletes in the pool for the upcoming academic year.

Bryan ISD announces a position change for longtime assistant coach, Keith L. Jackson. Marking his 18th year in Bryan ISD and eighth year at Bryan High School, Coach Jackson will now be the Viking’s head basketball coach. A Texas A&M graduate, Coach Jackson received his Bachelor of Science degree in Interdisciplinary Studies and began his teaching and coaching career at Jane Long Middle School. While at Jane Long, he served as the Boy’s Athletic Coordinator and as a math and physical education teacher before moving to Bryan High School. Over the past seven years, Coach Jackson has served as an assistant football, cross-country, and basketball coach at Bryan High School. Most recently, he’s been the Assistant Head coach for the varsity basketball program for the last two seasons. Coach Jackson holds certifications in 6th through 12th grade mathematics, physical education and special education. He is also certified in middle school science. He is currently pursuing a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Lamar University.

