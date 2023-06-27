Buy a home, start building your wealth

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The housing market looks different this summer compared to past years, according to real estate expert, Cherry Ruffino.

“We’ve come off of that season where there was 25 offers on one house and it was hard to find a home, especially for first time homebuyers. The market has cooled off just a little bit, but it’s still a great time to become a home owner,” Ruffino said.

Ruffino says buying a home is the biggest wealth builder there is.

“Over the last 10 to 15 years, homes have gone up over 50%. Just think of the equity you’re building,” she said.

She recommends getting into your new home sooner rather than later.

“The sooner you can get into your new home and start that process of wealth building, the better off you’ll be. I know interest rates are a little bit higher and that scares people, but we used to sell homes when it was 15-16%,” Ruffino explained.

Ruffino says you have to start somewhere.

“Everybody has this big, grandiose idea of their first home, but you just need to get into what you can afford today. Begin to build your wealth,” she said.

Ruffino describes the Brazos Valley as a “pocket.”

“We’re not big city like Houston, San Antonio, Dallas or Austin. Yet, we’re so close to everything. We’re protected by the university, which really stabilizes our economy,” Ruffino said.

