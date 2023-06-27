Caldwell soul food restaurant gearing up for re-grand opening

Caleb Britt joined Cassandra Wilson, owner of Wilson’s Soul Food Bistro on the re-grand opening of her restaurant.
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Wilson’s Soul Food Bistro is only two days away from its re-grand opening. The Caldwell restaurant opened five years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought about a lot of challenges for the business. The owner Cassandra Wilson has worked to rebuild it and will be celebrating with the community Thursday at the ribbon cutting, which starts at 10 a.m.

“Just when I was about to give up, you know that’s when God steps in,” Wilson said.

The restaurant will offer breakfast and lunch and will be open Tuesday to Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 3:30 p.m.

Some of the breakfast options will include pancakes, sausage, bacon and eggs.

The lunch menu will have a variety of options like pork chops, smothered ribs, fried chicken and wings. Some of the side options will be mac n’ cheese, corn muffins, collard greens, yams and baked beans.

There will also be daily specials. Those options include:

  • Tuesday: Fried pork chops
  • Wednesday: Meatloaf
  • Thursday: Oxtails
  • Friday: Grilled or fried lemon pepper fish
Wilson’s recipes are inspired by some of the people she loves most like her grandmother, aka Big Mama. The restaurant owner grew up cooking with her grandmother.

She also sees her restaurant as an answer to a problem. When she moved to Caldwell, there wasn’t a place in the community to get soul food. Wilson is excited to continue serving food that nourishes the body and soul.

“We cook our food slow, lots of seasoning and it’s cooked with a lot of love,” Wilson said.

To stay up-to-date on what’s being served at Wilson’s Soul Food Bistro, click here. It’s located at 1707 Highway 21 in Caldwell.

