College Station Noon Lions Club donates big check to 100 Club of Houston

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Noon Lions Club is giving back to an organization that supports the families of our local law enforcement.

The 100 Club of Houston helps the families of those either injured or killed in the line of duty. They serve 32 counties in our area.

Monday, the Noon Lions Club donated more than $16,000 to the organization.

The 100 Club says this money will be used where ever there is a need.

“Unfortunately, we have a need we have needs all over the place,” William Skeen, the 100 Club Director, said. “You just never know where that needs going to be but these funds will be sitting there waiting to help purchase equipment for law enforcement agencies and help the families as their need arises.”

The 100 Club tells KBTX their work wouldn’t be possible without the support of organizations like the Noon Lions Club.

“We’re a smaller organization, very lean, and without members that you see with the stickers on the cars, groups like this raising funds for us, we couldn’t complete our mission of taking care of all the folks we take care of,” Skeen said.

Members of the College Station Noon Lions Club say the mission of the 100 Club hits close to home.

“Unfortunately in Brazos County over the last 11 years or so, we’ve had four in the line of duty deaths from our first responders,” Ron Gay, the District Governor of the Noon Lions Club, says. “This is important in the Lions Club because we can’t think of another group in our community that is more deserving of our help than these First Responders because they get up every single morning and get dressed for work. They never know if this is going to be the last day that they report to work.”

