College Station woman receives 45 year prison sentence for murder

Khanh Phan
Khanh Phan(Justin Dorsey)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Khanh Phan, 45, was convicted for the 2021 murder of Jeff Blankley.

College Station police say Blankley started making harassment complaints against Phan just five days before his murder.

She was arrested after following Blankley to his apartment complex where she had an active criminal trespass warning, according to the College Station Police Department.

Blankley also told police that Phan had stolen the key fob to his vehicle and placed a GPS tracker in his car.

After bonding out of jail, police said she convinced the victim to meet her at a local business and shot him inside of his vehicle.

During the murder investigation, police found that the handgun reportedly used in the crime was recently purchased. They discovered the receipt in Phan’s home after a search.

“Stalking behavior after a breakup is extremely dangerous for victims— both men and women. Our office will stand firm to protect victims of stalking and domestic violence to ensure that everyone can safely leave a dangerous and violent relationship.” said Jessica Escue & Anjelica Harris of the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney’s office said a search of Phan’s electronic devices found a recent search history for firearm laws and the potential punishment for shooting and killing someone.

