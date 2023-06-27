Explore the museums, art galleries, and libraries of the Brazos Valley

When you visit six participating museums this summer, between now and Labor Day on Monday,...
When you visit six participating museums this summer, between now and Labor Day on Monday, September 4th, you will be eligible to win a special gift basket that includes items from local museums, and galleries!(Brazos Valley Museum Trail)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you looking for something fun to do with your friends and family? Spend the summer exploring the museums, art galleries and libraries of the Brazos Valley!

While you’re out exploring, be sure to “check in” at each of the stops you visit. When you visit six participating museums this summer, between now and Labor Day on Monday, September 4th, you will be eligible to win a special gift basket that includes items from local museums, and galleries!

To participate, simply pick up a Museum Trail map and complete the on-line survey. At each location, you will only need to complete the survey once per family.

Participating locations include Brenham Heritage Museum, Museum of the American G.I., Texas Cotton Gin Museum, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, Brazos Valley African American Museum, the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley, Cushing Memorial Library and Archives, George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, Forsyth Galleries, J. Wayne Stark Galleries, James R. Reynolds Gallery, Washington on the Brazos State Historical Site, Chappell Hill Historical Society, Boonville Heritage Park, and Camp Hearne.

“This is a great way to socialize and connect with your community. You can meet other people and learn more about where you live,” Vice Chair Nicole Cross, said.

For more information, check out the Brazos Valley Museum Trail website here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police are investigating a “suspicious death” Monday morning in the 1200 block of Texas Ave
Bryan Police investigating “suspicious death”
As the result of an ongoing investigation, Leslie Eugene Young, Jr. was sentenced last week to...
Jury sentences man to life in prison on charge linked to child sexual and physical abuse
The Texas Department of Public Safety announced seven survivors of human trafficking were...
Human trafficking task force recovers 7 survivors at Brazos County hotel
Officials say a 31-year-old Florida man and his 14-year-old stepson died after hiking the...
Man and stepson, 14, die after hiking in extreme heat in Texas national park
Levernice Morgan II is charged with deadly conduct after firing six rounds into his neighbor’s...
Bryan man charged for firing gun into neighbor’s apartment

Latest News

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring)
St. Joseph Health da Vinci surgical system
St. Joseph doctor crosses one thousand cases on the da Vinci surgical robot
Kid to Kid
Find one-of-a-kind boutique items at Kid to Kid