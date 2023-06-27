Explore the museums, art galleries, and libraries of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you looking for something fun to do with your friends and family? Spend the summer exploring the museums, art galleries and libraries of the Brazos Valley!

While you’re out exploring, be sure to “check in” at each of the stops you visit. When you visit six participating museums this summer, between now and Labor Day on Monday, September 4th, you will be eligible to win a special gift basket that includes items from local museums, and galleries!

To participate, simply pick up a Museum Trail map and complete the on-line survey. At each location, you will only need to complete the survey once per family.

Participating locations include Brenham Heritage Museum, Museum of the American G.I., Texas Cotton Gin Museum, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, Brazos Valley African American Museum, the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley, Cushing Memorial Library and Archives, George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, Forsyth Galleries, J. Wayne Stark Galleries, James R. Reynolds Gallery, Washington on the Brazos State Historical Site, Chappell Hill Historical Society, Boonville Heritage Park, and Camp Hearne.

“This is a great way to socialize and connect with your community. You can meet other people and learn more about where you live,” Vice Chair Nicole Cross, said.

For more information, check out the Brazos Valley Museum Trail website here.

