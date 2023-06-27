Find one-of-a-kind boutique items at Kid to Kid

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At Kid to Kid, you’ll find those special one of a kind boutique items at the retail store, especially boutique sleepwear.

Sara O’Bannon says that some of these boutique pieces can initially be pretty expensive.

“We’re looking at $30 to $50, sometimes even more than that. And we carry them for a great price and get a lot of these items as well,” said O’Bannon.

There are name brand items for infants and kids.

Customers will find name brands like Mudd Pie, Posh Peanut, Kyte Baby, Kate Quinn, Burt’s Bees and many more. The best part is that they are significantly marked down.

And if you have some gently used clothing, pack it up and head over to Kid to Kid to sell it.

O’Bannon shared some tips for consignment drop offs.

“We ask that all items are freshly laundered. Please clean those items, lay them flat so they’re not super wrinkly. When it comes to baby stuff, look around the neck and make sure there’s no yellowing. That will really help with being able to take those items in,” said O’Bannon.

To shop or sell, visit Kid to Kid at 910 N Earl Rudder Fwy Ste 350 in Bryan.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police are investigating a “suspicious death” Monday morning in the 1200 block of Texas Ave
Bryan Police investigating “suspicious death”
As the result of an ongoing investigation, Leslie Eugene Young, Jr. was sentenced last week to...
Jury sentences man to life in prison on charge linked to child sexual and physical abuse
Officials say a 31-year-old Florida man and his 14-year-old stepson died after hiking the...
Man and stepson, 14, die after hiking in extreme heat in Texas national park
Levernice Morgan II is charged with deadly conduct after firing six rounds into his neighbor’s...
Bryan man charged for firing gun into neighbor’s apartment
A victim told KBTX $11,000 was stolen from his truck back in May.
Jugging victims spread the word about recent crimes

Latest News

St. Joseph Health da Vinci surgical system
St. Joseph doctor crosses one thousand cases on the da Vinci surgical robot
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - Still Creek Ranch That 1 Painter
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - BCHD HIV testing
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - da vinci robot