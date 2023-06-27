Find one-of-a-kind boutique items at Kid to Kid

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At Kid to Kid, you’ll find those special one of a kind boutique items at the retail store, especially boutique sleepwear.

Sara O’Bannon says that some of these boutique pieces can initially be pretty expensive.

“We’re looking at $30 to $50, sometimes even more than that. And we carry them for a great price and get a lot of these items as well,” said O’Bannon.

There are name brand items for infants and kids.

Customers will find name brands like Mudd Pie, Posh Peanut, Kyte Baby, Kate Quinn, Burt’s Bees and many more. The best part is that they are significantly marked down.

And if you have some gently used clothing, pack it up and head over to Kid to Kid to sell it.

O’Bannon shared some tips for consignment drop offs.

“We ask that all items are freshly laundered. Please clean those items, lay them flat so they’re not super wrinkly. When it comes to baby stuff, look around the neck and make sure there’s no yellowing. That will really help with being able to take those items in,” said O’Bannon.

To shop or sell, visit Kid to Kid at 910 N Earl Rudder Fwy Ste 350 in Bryan.

