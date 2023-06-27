Focus at Four: Texas A&M expert believes power grid will keep up with demand

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - ERCOT issued another weather watch from June 25 - 30 due to higher temperatures and electrical demand.

“The objective of the of a watch is that people should just be thinking about if they can conserve, but they don’t have to conserve,” said Thomas Overbye, Director of the Smart Grid Center at Texas A&M University.

Overbye said that solar power can help the electric load during the day.

“We have a lot of solar and we get that during the day, but it starts falling off at night and we get wind. The worst days will be days where it’s hot and we don’t have a lot of wind.”

However, Overbye believes that the grid will be able to keep up with demand during the summer months.

“I expect that the grid will be just fine. We occasionally get outages like we had in College Station this week, but usually they’re local outages, so I’m not expecting any shortfall.”

ERCOT said that it set a new June peak demand record of 79,304 MWs on June 19.

ERCOT’s 6-day Supply and Demand dashboard is showing the possibility of a new all-time peak demand record next week.

“The grid is designed for Texas, it is unusually hot for June, but we have a grid that is designed to handle hot temperatures,” said Overbye.

