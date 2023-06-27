Former Arkansas and NFL Quarterback Ryan Mallett died at 35

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Arkansas and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett drowned in Florida, according to multiple reports. He was 35 years old.

Mallett played at Arkansas from 2009-2010. In his first year starting with the Razorbacks in 2009, he threw for 271 yards and 4 touchdowns against Texas A&M en route to a 47-19 victory under head coach Bobby Petrino. Mallett went 2-0 against the Aggies, as he led the Razorbacks to a 10-3 record in 2010.

Mallett was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He also played for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens in his seven-year professional career. He was most recently the head football coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas.

