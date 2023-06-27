Human trafficking task force recovers 7 survivors at Brazos County hotel

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety announced seven survivors of human trafficking were recovered in Brazos County last week.

This was a 7-day operation coordinated by the Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents who led a Human Trafficking Victim Recovery Task Force. As a result, seven adults were rescued from a Brazos County hotel.

No other information, including any possible arrests, was shared publicly.

The multi-agency operation included the Brazos Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, Unbound Bryan College Station, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Department, Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, and the FBI.

Brazos County Sheriffs Deputy, David Wilcox, says anyone in the community can help address human trafficking concerns just by paying attention and notifying authorities.

“Call 9-1-1 and just make us aware of the things that are happening in the community so we can come out there and try to make a positive impact, try and help,” he said.

