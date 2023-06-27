Listening to America: Eating Disorders

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In “Listening to America” Peter Zampa travels the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. Eating disorders are some of the deadliest forms of mental illness. Millions of Americans struggle with them. Thousands die every year. Peter Zampa went to Colorado and spoke with a psychologist and a woman in recovery.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police are investigating a “suspicious death” Monday morning in the 1200 block of Texas Ave
Bryan Police investigating “suspicious death”
As the result of an ongoing investigation, Leslie Eugene Young, Jr. was sentenced last week to...
Jury sentences man to life in prison on charge linked to child sexual and physical abuse
The Texas Department of Public Safety announced seven survivors of human trafficking were...
Human trafficking task force recovers 7 survivors at Brazos County hotel
Officials say a 31-year-old Florida man and his 14-year-old stepson died after hiking the...
Man and stepson, 14, die after hiking in extreme heat in Texas national park
Levernice Morgan II is charged with deadly conduct after firing six rounds into his neighbor’s...
Bryan man charged for firing gun into neighbor’s apartment

Latest News

If large numbers of passengers are stranded or delayed this weekend, expect federal officials...
July 4 travel set to break records
Daily Pledge - St Joseph Elementary – Mrs. Bridges’ class
Daily Pledge - St Joseph Elementary – Mrs. Bridges’ class
(From left to right) Anca Selariu, Ross Brockwell, Kelly Haston, and Nathan Jones embarked on...
4 volunteers begin yearlong NASA simulation to mimic life on Mars
The Marriott Marquis, left, and the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, center, stand above The...
Canadian wildfires are causing unhealthy air quality again in Chicago, other parts of US
FILE - Roberto Marquez, of Dallas, adds a flower to a makeshift memorial at the site where...
US arrests 4 Mexican nationals in 2022 deaths of 53 migrants found trapped in hot tractor trailer