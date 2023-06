COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M women’s tennis player and volunteer coach Tatiana Makarova is now an assistant coach with Arkansas women’s tennis.

Makarova was named All-American in 2021 and 2022. She ranks second and third in program history for doubles and singles wins.

We're so proud of you Tati 🫶 we'll be seeing you around 😉



Take good care of her @RazorbackWTEN you got a good one 👍#GigEm | #AggieWT https://t.co/9QoLqNEZ8a — Texas A&M Women's Tennis (@AggieWTEN) June 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.