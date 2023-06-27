Milam County Grand Jury indicts three men on murder charges

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County Grand Jury has returned indictments on felony murder charges for three men accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Jeffery McKinney on April 27, 2023.

Marquise Flowers, 18, from Rockdale, Isaac Carrizales, 17, from Rockdale, and James Godfrey IV, 22, from Rockdale, were all indicted on a felony charge of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity - Murder.

The three were arrested in the weeks following the shooting.

