Navasota to celebrate freedom with a parade, music and fireworks

By Crystal Galny
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Navasota is hosting its annual Freedom Festival on Friday, June 30.

The event will include a Fourth of July parade, live music, fireworks, a waterslide, cornhole, food trucks, and family fun.

The Fourth of July parade will begin at 6 p.m. at Brosig Avenue. The parade will travel west on Washington Avenue to 9th Street.

The Texas Unlimited Band will take the stage outside of Navasota City Hall at 7 p.m., and vendors will be on-site for food and beverage purchase.

Kids activities will also be available including a bounce house and waterslides. A Navasota Celebrity Dunking Booth will also be held on the grounds with all funds going toward the City of Navasota Parks Fund. The cost is $5 per ball or 3 balls for $10.

The Grimes County Cornhole will also be hosting a tournament on the grounds of city hall during the event.

Freedom Fest will end with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Brule Field.

Spectators are invited to stay downtown following the festivities or come to Brule Field to watch the fireworks.

Check out visitnavasota.com for more information.

