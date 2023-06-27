Navasota police nab two juveniles accused of robbery

Police say the suspects worked together to target the victim who was attempting to sell an item online.
One juvenile was charged with robbery and tampering with evidence, and the second juvenile was charged with robbery(Live 5/File)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release was shared by the City of Navasota Police Department:

“On June 18, 2023, at around 2:50 pm, Navasota Police Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.

The victim stated he had placed an item for sale on an online website and was contacted by a possible buyer. The buyer requested the victim to travel to Navasota and meet in the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue. The victim met with the buyer to look over the item, during this time an armed masked male approached them and demanded the item.

After taking the item, the armed male and buyer fled the scene on foot. Navasota Police Officers identified the buyer, and a short time later identified the masked robber. Both were juveniles.

Navasota Police Investigators obtained confessions and recovered the stolen property. Officers also located the firearm and discovered it was a BB gun designed to look like a real pistol. One juvenile was charged with robbery and tampering with evidence, and the second juvenile was charged with robbery.”

