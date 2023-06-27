Police investigation ongoing in College Station neighborhood

By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is on the scene of an incident in the 3800 block of Westfield Drive.

According to sources, police are investigating a person with serious injuries, possibly self-inflicted.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. at a home on Westfield Drove near Flowermound Drive.

No other details are immediately available.

