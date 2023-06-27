Register for the BBQ Jr. Cook Off & Bake Competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Start up your grills and preheat your ovens for this year’s BBQ Jr. Cook Off & Bake Competition.

On July 29, the community is invited to come out for the competition and a variety of activities like a bounce house, games, snow cones, kettle corn, BCS vendors, and food trucks.

Competitors include ages 8-12.

This competition will benefit Dream Big While Young youth in Brazos County.

“It’s a leadership and development organization to help our youth find their full potential,” said Gregory Bynum Johnson, Executive Director of Dream Big While Young. “We have different programs lined up to bring that about. Right now we are at the North Bryan Community Center and hosting our programs.”

The event will be at the VFW Post 4692 at 794 N Harvey Mitchell Pkwy in Bryan on July 29 at 9:30 a.m.

“We are anxious to do this again,” Johnson said. “We did it last year and it was such a success. We have so many young cooks in this area. It’s unbelievable. You need to come to see them. A lot of people say, the VFW, yes we are for the veterans and their dependents but we are really big on youth activities.”

Registration is for competitions only with a $10 fee. The event is free to attendees.

For more information, you can call 979-599-4862.

BBQ Jr. Cook Off & Bake Competition (Dream Big While Young)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.