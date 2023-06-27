Rockdale man indicted on attempted capital murder, aggravated assault charges

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County grand jury handed up an indictment recently for a man accused of attempted capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Troy Whiteside, 43, was arrested in May following an overnight standoff with Rockdale Police.

Police were responding to a call about gunshot victims in the 600 block of College Street prior to the standoff.

Billy Nirma Jr., 39, and Zachary Norman, 39, were transported to Baylor Scott and White, where they were treated for minor injuries.

The suspect barricaded himself in the home, where he would “engage in a gun battle with law enforcement,” state police said.

Whiteside eventually surrendered the next morning and was taken to the Milam County Jail.

He remains in jail on a $400,000 bond.

