St. Joseph doctor crosses one thousand cases on the da Vinci surgical robot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Parrent, MD General Surgery at St. Joseph Health, has reached a milestone in his career. Parrent crossed one thousand successful cases while using the surgical robot, da Vinci.

Parrent says the da Vinci Xi uses a minimally invasive surgical approach in different kinds of surgical procedures.

“We are excited at Saint Joseph Health because we have not one or two but three surgical robots now. And we’re seeing this huge advancement in the technology allowing us to do procedures that hadn’t been done before,” said Parrent.

St. Joseph Health started with robot surgery in the abdomen about 10 years ago but technology has evolved since then.

“It wasn’t as good as with our newest robot, the da Vinci Xi. It’s allowed us to do much more advanced things. Mostly all of my procedures are done in the abdomen with the da Vinci robot, it allows us to do things inside the abdomen that it would normally take bigger incisions to do,” said Parrent.

The da Vinci Xi allows for finer movement making for smaller incisions and quicker recovery. Parrent says he’s happy to work alongside St. Joseph Health and make the da Vinci Xi available to the Brazos Valley.

“It’s important for us to be able to offer the same advancements in technology here at St. Joseph’s in Bryan, TX. The intuitive robot allows us to be on the forefront of surgical technology.”

Parrent has a passion for his work and enjoys performing intra abdominal surgery, everything from hernias to removing gallbladders, taking out appendixes, even doing cancer surgeries in the abdomen.

“I’m not standing at the bedside anymore. It allows me to make real fine movements with the robot, with my hands,” said Parrent.

Parrent has recently hit a milestone of 1,000 total surgical cases on the surgical robot.

“If you asked me 10 years ago if I would have gotten to 1000 cases on the intuitive robot, I would have said ‘no way!’ But just in the last couple of years with the da Vinci Xi, the technology, it’s addicting. It’s so advanced and really allows us to provide better care,” said Parrent. “As the technology has gotten better, we’ve gotten busier. They want robot procedures here at Saint Joseph’s and that’s allowed our numbers to skyrocket.”

For more information on the quality care at St. Joseph Health head over to their website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.